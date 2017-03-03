Student-athletes honored with postseason accolades

SHERIDAN — The close of winter sports season brings postseason honors for high school and college athletes across the state. Members of the Sheridan High School wrestling and swimming teams, along with the Sheridan Hawks hockey team and Sheridan College women’s basketball team, were recognized this week for their work throughout the year.

Hastings, Patten represent Broncs

SHS wrestler Hayden Hastings and swimmer Oscar Patten were named to the Wyoming Coaches Association All-State teams after solid performances at last weekend’s state meets.

Hastings capped off an undefeated senior season with a state title in the 170-pound weight class, a tournament run that included pins of all four of his opponents. It was Hastings’ third state title of his high school career, and he became the first Wyoming wrestler to ever win four straight Ron Thon Memorial Tournament championships.

It was Hastings’ fourth All-State selection.

Patten was Sheridan’s top swimmer at last week’s state meet in Gillette, taking home a silver and bronze medal. He finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.99 seconds; his third-place finish came in the 200-yard individual medley, where his time of 1 minute, 59.18 seconds was eight-hundredths of a second off of the school record.

Three Hawks named All-State

The Sheridan Hawks high school hockey team finished runner-up in the Wyoming high school B state tournament last weekend, and the result earned three Hawks recognition on the All-State team.

Forward Barak Broad, defenseman Samuel Boyles and goalie Gregg Sampson all made the 12-man All-State roster.

Broad finished the year with 24 points and led the Hawks with a 2.22 points per game average. He scored 11 goals and dished out 13 assists. Boyles, who did most of his work on the defensive end of the ice, still scored 9 goals and handed out eight assists, while Sampson finished the year with a 6-2 record that included two shutouts and an 89 percent save-rate.

The Hawks finished with a 15-3 record and won the regular-season title before falling to Pinedale in the state championship.

SCWBB names two All-Region

The Sheridan College women’s basketball team opens the Region IX Tournament against Miles Community College Friday, and two Lady Generals will carry All-Region recognition into the game.

Sheridan’s Ashlie Blackburn was named to the Region IX North All-Region team. The sophomore was second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game and brought down a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game.

SC’s Ashleigh Frampton was named to the conference’s All-Defensive team. She averaged three rebounds and one steal per game.

Sixteen players earned Region IX North honors, and Western Wyoming’s Garrett Sherman was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.