Student achievements; a fourth championship

First off, let’s hear it for the Sheridan High School We the People team.

For the fourth consecutive year, the SHS team won the state championship in Laramie earlier this week and will move onto the national competition in Washington, D.C., come April.

Congrats!

••••••

Of students……

The Brinton Museum will for the second year feature the artwork from nine schools throughout Sheridan and Johnson counties.

The All-Schools Fifth-Grade Student Art Show will have its reception at the museum Friday at 5:30 p.m. and the exhibit will run through Feb. 17.

••••••

One oft-heard lament hereabouts these day is about the winter.

Relentless, is a popular summation.

Snow after snow, then bona fide cold temperatures. In our home every morning, the outdoor thermostat seems perpetually stuck on zero.

“Retired” pal Jim Hicks writes in his family’s Buffalo Bulletin how they recently pulled an ice core sample out of their driveway and sent it to a research lab. It confirmed that “it was part of a snowstorm right after Thanksgiving.”

••••••

Thursday night last, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet just crushed it in a two-hour plus concert of original jazz and timeless Brubeck songs from their father’s (and mother’s, Iola, a noted lyricist) catalogue. More than 200 patrons enjoyed the concert.

The opening act was the Sheridan College Jazztet: Michael Johnston, trumpet; Levi Springs, trumpet; David Danielson, saxophones; Michael Cossel, trombone; Christian Schultze, bass; Titus Brown, drums and Dr. Eric Richards, piano/director.

Seventeen below outside, great music inside.

••••••

Quotable

“When life kicks you, let it kick you forward.”

— Kay Yow, North Carolina State women’s basketball coach who fought a 22-year battle with breast cancer before dying in 2009 at 66. Yow was a Hall of Fame coach who had a career record of 737-344 in 38 years of coaching, 34 with the Wolfpack, and coached the 1988 women’s U.S. Olympic team to a gold with a then-recent diagnosis.