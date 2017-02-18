Struggles continue for Lady Broncs

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Lady Broncs couldn’t turn runs into leads Friday in a 64-41 loss to Laramie.

It was the seventh straight loss for the Lady Broncs as the snowball rolls during tough situations.

Head coach Jessica Pickett said her players simply put too much pressure on themselves, and when things go wrong, the frustration mounts. She calls it riding the wave, and the Lady Broncs have spent more time crashing into the water than balancing atop their boards.

That was the case Friday as Sheridan twice closed double-digit deficits but couldn’t sustain the momentum.

The first run came in the second quarter. Laramie took a 20-10 lead in the first quarter thanks to some hot shooting, but the Lady Broncs scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to cut it to 6.

Sheridan held Laramie scoreless for four straight possessions after that but turned the ball over four straight times on offense, keeping the deficit at 6. Eventually, Sheridan scored 3 more points off of free throws to make it a 20-17 game midway through the quarter, but that was as close as it got.

Laramie’s Kadelyn Setright splashed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and two more Sheridan turnovers led to 5 points for the Lady Plainsmen. Suddenly, the 3-point deficit stretched to 11 in the span of two minutes.

Laramie took a 32-17 lead into halftime.

“They’re just so hard on themselves,” Pickett said of her players. “One thing leads to another thing, and it leads to another thing, instead of just worrying about the next possession. Part of that comes with maturity; part of that comes with experience. But part of it also comes from being able to control what you’re thinking about. It’s such an internal process.”

The Lady Broncs have shown signs of riding the wave at various points throughout the season, and there was a glimpse of it early in the second half Friday.

After turning the ball over on the first two possessions of the half — which led to 4 Laramie points and a 19-point deficit — Sheridan responded. The Lady Broncs forced Laramie into poor shots and turnovers, which gave Sheridan the extra possessions it desperately needed.

With some momentum on their side and the crowd behind them, the Lady Broncs went on a 9-0 run, capped off by an Alli Puuri 3-pointer and a Kailee Ingalls layup that made it a 36-27 game with about four minutes left in the quarter.

But on the ensuing Laramie possession, the Lady Plainsmen turned two offensive rebounds into 2 points, and again the morale dropped across the Sheridan roster.

Laramie closed the quarter on a 10-0 run and stretched the lead back up to 19. The Lady Plainsmen controlled the fourth quarter on their way to their 14th win of the season.

“Sometimes we’ll get on a run, and then as soon as one bad thing happens, it kind of deflates them just so quickly instead of being able to ride that out,” Pickett said.

The two runs Sheridan made Friday came from gritty defense and quick transition baskets. Pickett said that’s the way her team has to play to combat its lack of size and experience.

“They’re going to have to outwork their opponents in every way,” she said. “We’ve got to work smarter; we’ve got to work harder. It just comes down to, for 32 minutes, regardless of who we’re playing, they’ve got to want it with everything they have.”

One positive note for the Lady Broncs was their better offensive production. The 41-point performance broke a three-game streak where the team scored under 40 points. Pickett said the team is implementing more offensive sets to add movement to the offense, something that’s crucial to find the Lady Broncs easier shots.

Pickett’s pleased with the physical effort of her team. Now, it comes down to mental toughness to make the leap into the top half of the conference.

Sheridan will look to right the ship a bit Saturday against Cheyenne South. The Lady Broncs opened the conference season with a 67-54 win at South before their recent skid.

Saturday’s game starts at 11:30 a.m. at Sheridan High School.

Final

Laramie………20 12 14 18 — 64

Sheridan…….10 7 10 14 — 41

Scoring

Laramie — Pulley 21, Setright 12, Dorrell 8, Aadland 8, Bury 8, Dickerson 6, Cox 1

Sheridan — Puuri 13, Ingalls 8, Rafferty 5, Hein 4, Tomlinson 3, Abernatha 2, Christensen 2, Johnson 2