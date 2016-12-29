Street crews continue snow removal despite equipment issues

SHERIDAN — After Christmas Day’s snowy surprise, the streets of Sheridan remain loaded with snow. The city of Sheridan continues working to clear the streets before warm temperatures melt the white stuff and colder nighttime temperatures create ice.

“We’ve had street crews out around the clock since Christmas morning,” Public Works Director Nic Bateson said Tuesday. “We’ve received anywhere from 8-10 inches of snow in the Sheridan area in a 24-hour period of time.”

The snow accumulation resulted in equipment breakdowns for the city, including a snow blower and several haul trucks. By Tuesday morning, the trucks lined Grinnell Street awaiting loads of snow coming from piles along the median of Main Street and other plowed streets. In order to keep traffic flowing without disruption, street crews work primarily at night.

Streets rank from Priority 1 to Priority 3. First, street crews plow Priority 1 streets, which include emergency routes for the hospital, police, fire department and school routes. Priority 2 and 3 routes receive attention immediately after Priority 1, then the city tends to residential requests. Bateson thanked the community for patience through the cleanup process, as well as for serving as eyes and ears of the city in helping report severe areas.

He asked citizens to “understand (the) long list of issues we have to address and how we have to prioritize.”

Plowing roads not only helps maintain safety on the roads during the winter months, but also helps prevent future road damage. Sand and salt combinations, called Ice Slicer, help prevent icy roads after plowing and removing snow.

“We do find that the sooner we can collect snow, it’s a preventative maintenance,” Bateson said. “It saves on operational costs later on when you’re dealing with drainage issues and ice issues and the less ice snow build up on a lot of our streets, the better those streets respond to that.”

Safety remains an essential element of snow removal, and everyone plays a part in helping keep the roads safe for the community.

“If you are doing residential area street plowing, just be aware of other people’s property and the way people travel in the area,” Bateson said. “Make sure you’ve really thought out where all the snow should go and be stored and what the drainage would be like.”

Bateson advised communicating with neighbors to make sure you keep from impeding their way and reminded those clearing snow to be careful of vehicles. Snow piles need to have an outlet for drainage as well.

Total costs for the most recent snow removal will be compiled following the holiday weekend, as well as comparisons to the budgeted amount for snow removal.

Educational materials designed to help citizens understand the city’s snow and ice removal plan explains emergency snow route alerts and shows a color-coded map of street priorities. While citizens help clear streets and sidewalks, Bateson wanted to remind those helping with removal to remain aware of the city’s work and others.

“We would really appreciate people being aware of where they’re blowing their snow,” Bateson said. “Blow onto your yard instead of out into the street. It helps with street issues.”

Bateson said city code doesn’t allow plowing driveways or sidewalks into city streets, with the exception of the downtown district.

If citizens see a residential concern for which they believe the city should respond, they should contact City Hall at 674-6483. Staff at the city will direct concerns to the Streets Division, which will work to attend to as many residential concerns as possible, pending other priority street work.

Weather forecasters predict additional snow accumulation, with 1 to 2 inches predicted for Friday and Friday night and another chance of accumulation Sunday and Monday.