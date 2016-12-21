Strangulation case bound over to district court

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff bound over an assault case to 4th Judicial District Court for further investigation during a hearing Monday.

Sean Newton attended his preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for an alleged assault stemming from a Dec. 1 incident with his ex-girlfriend that occurred in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn in Sheridan.

Sheridan Police Department patrol officer Annalisa Jones testified, as she reported to the emergency room following the incident on Dec. 1.

Jones testified with her police report in hand, saying Newton entered the Eagles Club where the victim worked.

Newton wanted to speak with her, and they drove to the Comfort Inn parking lot as he had rented a room for the two of them. While parked in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn, Newton accused the victim of cheating on him, then grabbed her hair and started hitting her, Jones testified.

The victim did not attempt to defend herself during the two- to three-hour alleged assault. She believed Newton to be intoxicated at the time and felt him holding her by her hair prevented her from escaping the situation, Jones said upon questioning from prosecuting attorney Darci Phillips and cross examination by Newton’s attorney, Angela Long. The victim feared if she left, Newton would follow her.

“He said I ought to beat you to death,” Jones read from her police report.

When the victim finally convinced Newton to leave the vehicle and get a key for the hotel room he secured for the two of them with a cash payment and her identification, the victim left and drove to the house of a family friend and asked him to take her to the emergency room.

Jones testified that Newton became angry about the victim leaving and returned to retrieve his refund for the room. The Comfort Inn employee on duty refunded him for the two nights. Newton returned to the room, dead bolted the door, turned on the water in the bathtub and plugged it, stuffed towels in the toilet and escaped from the hotel room through a window and ended up breaking the window in the process, Jones said. The itemized invoice for damages to the hotel room totaled $2,380.

The alleged assault by Newton resulted in the victim receiving surgery a week later for a deviated septum and a nose fracture.

In cross examination, Newton’s defense attorney inquired about the relationship between the victim and the man who took her to the hospital, revealing no further information known by Jones other than he was a family friend.

A hearing date for Newton’s arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court has yet to be set.