Strangulation case awaits filing of sentencing paperwork

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court has considered a plea agreement for Sean Newton, who pleaded guilty to strangulation of a household member and felony property destruction in an April 13 change of plea hearing.

The 23-year-old man, who initially faced three counts — domestic battery in addition to the strangulation and property destruction charges — pleaded guilty to the first two counts under the terms of a plea agreement.

Court documents said on Dec. 1, officers responded to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where the alleged victim of Newton’s strangulation and domestic battery told officers of the events that transpired in the Comfort Inn parking lot hours before her hospitalization.

Newton accused the victim of cheating on him, then grabbed her hair and started hitting her, according to police reports.

The victim did not attempt to defend herself during the two- to three-hour alleged assault. When the victim finally got away from Newton, he became upset and caused damages totaling $2,380 in the room he rented earlier that evening with cash and the victim’s identification at the Comfort Inn.

The 23-year-old faces a five-year prison sentence and $10,000 fine for the strangulation charge, a 10-year sentence and $10,000 fine for the property destruction charge and a six-month sentence and $750 fine for the domestic battery charge.

The plea agreement suggests Newton plead guilty to the strangulation and property destruction charges and asked the court to dismiss the domestic battery charge. The plea agreement suggests 3- to- 5-year prison sentences for both counts, to run concurrent with one another. The agreement also suggested Newton pay restitution to the Comfort Inn. Newton attended his sentencing hearing on June 8, but papers have yet to be filed for his judgment and sentence.