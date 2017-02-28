WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Story Historical Society to gather Sunday
SHERIDAN — On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. the Story Historical Society will have a program about the volunteer fire department of the 1900s located in Story.
The program will be prepared by Jean Lunbeck and presented by John Lunbeck. The meeting will be at the Story Woman’s Club, located at 28 N. Piney Road.
Cookies and coffee will be served.
The event is free and open to the public.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Only one of three Sheridan murder cases continues to jury trial - February 28, 2017
- UW law team wins top regional moot court competition - February 28, 2017
- Local students named to SDSMT Dean’s List - February 28, 2017