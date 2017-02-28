Story Historical Society to gather Sunday

SHERIDAN — On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. the Story Historical Society will have a program about the volunteer fire department of the 1900s located in Story.

The program will be prepared by Jean Lunbeck and presented by John Lunbeck. The meeting will be at the Story Woman’s Club, located at 28 N. Piney Road.

Cookies and coffee will be served.

The event is free and open to the public.