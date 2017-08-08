Story Fish Hatchery superintendent named Fish Division Employee of the Year

SHERIDAN – A Story Fish Hatchery employee has been named Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s 2017 Fish Division Employee of the Year.

Hatchery superintendent Steve Diekema was nominated for the award by his colleague, Hatchery senior fish culturist Brad Hughes. Diekema said he had no idea he was nominated.

“I was surprised,” Diekema said. He later added, “It’s humbling and rewarding to know that my peers nominated me for this award; it’s pretty cool.”

Diekema has worked at the hatchery for nearly nine years and with WGFD for 19 years.

Hughes said he was hired for a permanent position with WGFD at the same time, nearly 20 years ago.

“I’ve just known Steve that whole time – how he works, his work ethic, how he handles the job,” Hughes said.

“And I just couldn’t think of a better person to nominate than Steve.”

Hughes said Diekema has had many achievements while at the Story hatchery, starting when Diekema was fresh on the job. Diekema started when the hatchery was undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation.

Despite Diekema still learning the ropes at being a superintendent, he didn’t hesitate to jump on the project, Hughes said. While administrators were involved, Diekema was there daily dealing with contractors.

“Steve being a new superintendent jumped right in, got in the middle of the renovation process and took over and was the guy on the ground making it happen,” Hughes said.

Diekema has also had success with multiple trout projects, including the golden trout project. Until Diekema was asked to take on the project, golden trout, which is extremely difficult to raise, had never been successfully reared in captivity to spawning age.

“We have the only genetically pure captive brood stock in existence,” Hughes said. “So that’s a huge success story in itself right there for Steve and the species in general.”

The hatchery has been so successful, Hughes said, that the state of California, where the fish is native, has been requesting eggs to stock for restoration purposes.

Another project Diekema has had success with is the tiger trout program. Hughes said it’s a cross between a brown trout female and brook trout male. What makes it even more complicated, Hughes added, is the new species is a cross of two genera, which is a step above species.

He said more than 80 percent of the eggs fertilized at the hatchery are viable.

But the award isn’t all about success on the job, Hughes said. He thinks another reason Diekema was chosen is because of his involvement in the Story community.

“The Story Fish Hatchery superintendent is a big part of the Story community,” Hughes said. “People in Story feel like the Story Hatchery is their hatchery, so Steve has really embraced that.”

This includes time served as president of the Story Park Board.

Hughes said Diekema is the first from the hatchery in about a decade to receive the award, but that’s not something you’d hear Diekema boasting about.

“I don’t typically brag about awards; I don’t do this for awards,” Diekema said. “Like I say, it’s kind of a humbling thing.”