Story Days to include parade, live music, more

STORY — The 30th annual Story Days celebration will begin Friday at noon as the Dutch oven cook-off gets underway and continue through a worship and picnic in the park Sunday.

The theme of this year’s event “That’s our story” includes a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the Story School.

Other weekend event highlights include the firefighters breakfast, which will take place from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, and the parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

A reception at the Story School will also take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., honoring Story School staff and students.

For a full schedule of events, search for the group’s Facebook page @annualstorydays.