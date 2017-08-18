Story celebrates anniversaries with multiple events

SHERIDAN — Story has a lot to celebrate this month. Events planned for Aug. 25-27 will commemorate multiple anniversaries in the small Wyoming community.

Story Days Committee chairman Zach Houck said 2017 is the 30th anniversary of Story Days, which also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Story School.

“The 60th anniversary of Story School, that’s kind of part of our whole theme this year, ‘That’s Our Story,’” Houck said.

Houck said the event will start Aug. 25 with a Dutch oven cook-off at noon near the Story Store and the Story Woman’s Club. The public will be able to taste food from the cook-off for $5.

Throughout the weekend, Houck said live entertainment will be provided by Wyoming-based bands such as The Fireants, April June Trio and John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters.

Houck said to follow the theme and embrace Story School’s 60th anniversary, six retired Story Elementary School teachers will be the parade’s grand marshals.

The event will also revive the Mike Crilly Horseshoe Tournament.

“Mike Crilly Horseshoe Tournament that hasn’t happened for a couple years now, so that family is really happy to see that come back around again,” Houck said. “We just reached out to the Crilly family and they were really happy that the community was willing to participate in that again and have somebody take care of setting that up.”

The event will also include a breakfast, silent auctions, donation book event, duck race and pig roast.

Houck said Story Days has become an end-of-summer celebration that showcases and shares the community with those not from the area.

“We really like it up here,” Houck said. “And most of us folks that live up here just think it’s a wonderful place and we just want to share it with people.”

Camp Story is will also celebrate its 100th anniversary that weekend.

Alicia Ford from the Camp Story Commission said the nearly one-acre property was donated in 1917. It was donated to Dr. Long’s Bible Class by Anabelle and Sue Wolfe.

“(The anniversary) feels great,” Ford said. “It’s an amazing thing to have something that long with the history that we have and it just makes it that more special.”

According to a history of the camp, a cabin was built on the property in the late 1910s for a meeting center. Throughout the early 1900s the property was expanded with cabins, a footbridge and small chapel, which is the modern-day game room.

The camp received electricity and a larger chapel in the 1950s.

On Aug. 9, 1958, the camp suffered damage from a fire in which it lost one of the first cabins built on the grounds. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the property was updated with new bunks, kitchen gear and a septic system.

In the early 2000s, committees discussed what to do with the camp and how to run it. In May 2015, the Camp Story Commission was formed and leased the property for five years, establishing plans to hold camps starting in 2016.

Ford said the free event will include meals, camp songs, games, hiking, Bible journaling and a Sunday worship and potluck.

Today, Ford said the camp has six cabins with 94 total bunks.

Ford said many people use the camp for retreats and rentals. She said between the opportunity it gives to children to camp at a young age and the camp’s rich history, Camp Story is an asset to the Story community.

“I think just the history that it has and what it offers,” Ford said. “I mean it’s a beautiful place and… in my opinion there’s a lot of spirit there.”