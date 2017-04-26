Storm causes, headaches difficult driving

SHERIDAN — While some waited patiently for power to be restored, others coped with more than an inconvenience during the widespread power outage Tuesday.

Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson said the outage affected about 1,000 customers at its peak.

“We have all our crews out,” Hanson said late Tuesday afternoon. “It’s mainly from Sheridan to Big Horn.”

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, Hanson said crews were able to visit every site where a call came in about a down power line and verify what the outage was — a power line, phone line or cable TV wire.

At that time, he said they still had about 200 customers without power. Today, MDU’s website shows no outages in the area.

“Wet, heavy snow is the cause,” Hanson said. “You know, either taking down a line or in a lot of cases breaking off tree branches from the weight of the snow and taking down lines.”

Hanson said MDU has seen similar outages before. He said more damage usually happens with these weather conditions during the fall when leaves are still on the trees.

“One thousand customers out is a lot,” Hanson said, “and you know it’s been going on for the bulk of the day, so it’s not an insignificant event by any means.”

With the exception of Sheridan Junior High School, Sheridan County School District 2 did not lose power. SJHS lost power for approximately one hour. Sheridan County School District 3 canceled school Tuesday due to the weather’s affect on the roads.

Superintendent Marty Kobza said Sheridan County School District 1 schools were temporarily without power. Kobza said contingency plans were made for lunches in the event of a long-term power loss and all buildings had backup electricity except Tongue River Middle School.

“We tend to shy away from early dismissal because we don’t like sending kids home to empty houses,” Kobza said.

Ronda Holwell, Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 public relations specialist, said the weather caused multiple road closures in the region.

“We’ve had crews working on the roads all day,” Holwell said Tuesday afternoon.

She also said the power outage caused problems with several road closure gates.

Road closure gates, Holwell said, can be put down manually to block roads, but are hard to see when the flashing lights aren’t working. She said this caused one semitrailer, which was traveling at high speeds, to drive through a gate near Sheridan College.

She said the outage cased some traffic lights to go out in downtown Sheridan, too. Holwell said some traffic signals are run on a backup battery, but even the batteries don’t always last very long.

“I cautioned people at that point just, if you come to a traffic signal, has no flash, nothing, that you treat it like a four-way stop,” Holwell said.

Though Holwell said WYDOT had several reports of vehicles sliding off the road and of stalled vehicles, she said no accidents were reported due to the traffic light outage.

The challenge for WYODT later Tuesday afternoon was the last road to open, Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Buffalo. Holwell said even though the snow was wet and heavy, the road was experiencing dangerous snow drifts. She said crews used a loader on a section of the interstate to get it clear.

All roads opened Tuesday evening, and as of 8 a.m. Wednesday only cautioned drivers to be aware of slick conditions.

During the time of the outages, businesses on Sheridan’s Main Street handled the lack of power in a variety of ways.

While Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery owner Robby Smith sent her employee home, she stayed in her store during the outage to help any customer who might wander in.

Similarly, Cottonwood Kitchen Shop manager Denise Mueller said the store remained open. She said though no customers came in during the power outage, the store would have been able to complete transactions, including those with credit or debit cards, by taking card information and manually completing the transaction once the power came back on.

Foot of the Big Horns manager Cheryl Sinclair said they rely too much on electricity, so they had no choice but to close during the outage and reopen once power was restored.

Others were nearly unaffected by the outage.

Java Moon manager Jessica Hehn said the coffee shop was still able to serve customers regular coffee who paid with cash. Similarly, Cowboy Café employee Greg East said at the time of the outage most people in the café were finished eating, so it didn’t affect business much.

As a retired engineer, East said he’s patient during power outages and is thankful MDU was able to restore power so quickly.

Forecasters say there is another chance for snow Friday.