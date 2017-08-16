FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Stifel to host ‘Create collaboration, increase impact’ seminar

Home|News|Local News|Stifel to host ‘Create collaboration, increase impact’ seminar

SHERIDAN — Stifel will host a seminar titled, “Create collaboration, increase impact,” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

Guest speaker via webinar will be Laura Malone, the vice president of corporate/complex giving at the American Endowment Foundation.

Topics to be covered include questions to uncover if donor-advised funds can create the right charitable pathway for clients, heirs and their advisors; examples of how parents and grandparents can facilitate giving opportunities; common myths when it comes to leveraging complex assets; and tax efficient planning strategies.

A complimentary lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Friday to Beki Sersland at 672-3434 or serslandb@stifel.com.

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is located at 171 N. Main St.

By |August 16th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS