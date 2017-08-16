Stifel to host ‘Create collaboration, increase impact’ seminar

SHERIDAN — Stifel will host a seminar titled, “Create collaboration, increase impact,” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

Guest speaker via webinar will be Laura Malone, the vice president of corporate/complex giving at the American Endowment Foundation.

Topics to be covered include questions to uncover if donor-advised funds can create the right charitable pathway for clients, heirs and their advisors; examples of how parents and grandparents can facilitate giving opportunities; common myths when it comes to leveraging complex assets; and tax efficient planning strategies.

A complimentary lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Friday to Beki Sersland at 672-3434 or serslandb@stifel.com.

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is located at 171 N. Main St.