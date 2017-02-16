WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Stephen Woody


Stephen Woody first began visiting Sheridan and the Bighorns in 1976. Over time, with children along for the ride and now with grandchildren, he’s visited mountain lakes and streams, city parks and most often, golf courses. There are three in Sheridan, all unique and worth a visit. He also enjoys historic downtown Sheridan as a “favorite” place, along with Kendrick Park and Whitney Commons.

Email Steve at: Steve@thesheridanpress.com

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reporters

Latest posts by Staff Reporters (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..