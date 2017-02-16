Stephen Woody first began visiting Sheridan and the Bighorns in 1976. Over time, with children along for the ride and now with grandchildren, he’s visited mountain lakes and streams, city parks and most often, golf courses. There are three in Sheridan, all unique and worth a visit. He also enjoys historic downtown Sheridan as a “favorite” place, along with Kendrick Park and Whitney Commons.

Email Steve at: Steve@thesheridanpress.com