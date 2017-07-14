Steir, Collier wed in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Taler Lane Steir and Erik Allen Collier wed June 3, 2017, at the Flying Cowboys flying field near Sheridan.

Steir, originally from Sheridan, received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2017 from the University of Wyoming. She is currently a pharmacy resident at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

She is the daughter of John and Peggy Steir.

Collier, of Rawlins, earned a Bachelor of Science in rangeland ecology and watershed management from UW in 2013. He is currently employed by the Wood Group.

He is the son of John and Shelly Collier.

The couple will reside in Sheridan.