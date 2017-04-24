State treasurer to speak at SC graduation

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will welcome Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon as the 2017 graduation speaker during the May 13 commencement exercises.

Gordon was elected to the position in 2014 but served for two years prior to that, completing the term of Joe Meyer who passed away in office.

Wyoming’s treasurer serves as administrator for several programs including Wyoming Unclaimed Property and the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Asset Reserve, a pooled investment vehicle for local governments. The treasurer serves on eight other boards and commissions including the State Loan and Investment Board, Board of Land Commissioners and Board of Deposits among others. The treasurer also serves on the boards of the Wyoming Community Development Authority and Wyoming Retirement System.

“We look forward to hosting Treasurer Gordon on our campus,” Sheridan College President Paul Young said. “He is an advocate for students, and I am sure our graduates and audience will enjoy hearing his words of wisdom during our commencement ceremony.”

Gordon will also speak at the Gillette College ceremony, scheduled for May 12.