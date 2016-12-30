State to partner on ‘Every Kid in a Park’

SHERIDAN — For the second year, the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails will partner with the National Park Service in observance of the “Every Kid in a Park” initiative.

“Every Kid in a Park” provides every fourth-grader the opportunity to obtain a pass that grants the student and their family free admission to all national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.

As a complement to the federal program, Wyoming State Parks will honor “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance and day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.

Passes are available by visiting the program’s website www.everykidinapark.gov.

For more information about Wyoming’s participation in the “Every Kid in a Park” program, contact WyoParks at 307-777-6323 or visit wyoparks.state.wy.us.