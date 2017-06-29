State officials discuss need to put computer science curriculum at forefront

SHERIDAN — Legislators and state officials continue to consider alternative ways of diversifying Wyoming’s economy, and some believe developing the computer science industry may be the answer.

Doing so would require a skilled workforce, but computer science education in Wyoming classrooms has struggled to keep up with national trends and workforce demands.

In 2015-2016, Wyoming had a total of seven districts teaching computer sciences courses at the secondary level. There were an additional 11 districts that had staff with computer science endorsements but did not offer computer science classes. Throughout the state, there were 11 teachers with a computer science endorsement teaching a computer science course, while there were an additional 27 teachers endorsed to teach computer science but who were not doing so.

Only four schools in Wyoming offered the Advanced Placement computer science course in 2015-2016.

There are fewer AP exams taken in computer science than in any other science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) subject area with only nine students in the state taking the test in 2015-16, according to AP program participation and performance data.

This puts Wyoming last in the nation for the number of students taking and passing the AP computer science exam.

At the postsecondary level, computer science courses and related degrees are currently offered at all Wyoming community colleges and at the University of Wyoming.

With little exposure to computer science while in school, a shortage of students who want to enter the field after completing their education has developed.

Mark Thoney, a computer science instructor at Sheridan College and owner of Wyolution, LLC, has seen the lack of a qualified employees in the computer science industry, especially in Wyoming and the Front Range of Colorado.

Additionally, computer science enrollment at the college level has declined over the past several years.

“I attribute that to a lack of exposure at the K-12 level,” Thoney said.

“We really need to try to recruit kids into a field where there are opportunities,” he added.

According to information provided to the Wyoming Department of Education, there are approximately 200 unfilled jobs in the state in computer science.

Seventy-one percent of new STEM jobs will be in computing, but only 8 percent of college graduates are majoring in the field. The Bay Area Council Economic Institute, an economic research group based out of California, projects there will be 1.1 million unfilled programming jobs by 2022.

The average salary for those with computer science degrees typically tops $60,000, which is nearly $12,000 more than other jobs within the state.

While few legislators, state officials, business people or educators argue against the importance of learning computer science skills, many think districts need to be cautious moving forward.

The state outlined 12 subjects considered part of common core knowledge, including topics such as reading/language arts, social studies, math and science. If computer science is added to that list, some fear it will take away from the other subjects.

“When you continue to add things … unless the Legislature is going to change the required days or instructional hours, I think teachers are going to be hard-pressed to say, ‘What do I give up?’” said Sue Belish, vice chair of the Wyoming State Board of Education.

“I think it comes down to how much time is available for kids,” she added. “Whatever gets us there, I hope it’s part of the discussion.”

Twenty-three states and Washington, D.C., require computer science to be used as a core graduation credit.

Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow said at a meeting of the state’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration and Joint Revenue Committee held earlier in June, lawmakers discussed whether skills like coding may fit into subjects like language arts.

They also discussed how computer science can be incorporated into other STEM subjects, like math and science.

Suggestions made at a recent WSBE meeting in Sheridan included introducing coding at the elementary level, integration into STEM curriculum in middle school and a stronger emphasis at the high school level.

Balow said coding and computer science needs to be looked at as an essential skill.

“Our students today are digital natives and need to know not just what’s in front of them, but how it’s made in the back to be successful as adults,” Balow said. “I think we need to look at computer science as a literacy as opposed to just an hour of code in December.”

“We, as a state, dropped the ball on this for many years,” Balow said. “We have a lot of catching up to do.”

While still behind the rest of the country, Thoney said local school districts have led the charge within the state in terms of developing computer science curriculum.

In March 2016, Whitney Benefits gifted $890,686 to Sheridan College to support and strengthen its computer programs. A component of that donation includes the college working with local school districts to develop computer science curriculum.

Sheridan County School District 2 has computer science programs in its school. It added an AP computer science course to its curriculum at the start of the 2016-17 school year.

Sheridan County School District 1 has a technology curriculum for students at all grade levels, however high school offerings are limited, according to district curriculum director Sara McGinnis.

McGinnis has been in contact with the Wyoming Department of Educatoin to expand the Coders of the West program in Sheridan. Coders of the West works with industry partners to provide internships for students enrolled in high school computer science courses.

“It’s going to take some time,” Thoney said. “Whitney (Benefits) and the districts are doing a great job. They are going in the right direction.”