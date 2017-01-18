State graduation rates increase, Sheridan County districts among the top in the state

SHERIDAN — High school graduation rates in Wyoming increased slightly for the fourth consecutive year, according to information released by the Wyoming Department of Education on Tuesday.

Students achieved an on-time graduation rate of 80 percent in 2015-16, the highest since 2009-10 when it reached 80.4 percent.

Thirteen Wyoming school districts posted graduation rates of 90 percent or higher, and two of three Sheridan County districts were among that group.

Sheridan County School District 3 had the highest graduation in the state — tied with Park County School District 16 — with 100 percent of its students graduating on time.

Sheridan County School District 1 boasted a 93.33 percent on-time graduation rate, which was good enough for 10th in the state.

Sheridan County School District 2 came close to cracking that 90 percent mark. It had an 87.1 percent graduation rate, up from 85.4 percent the year before.

“This past year, we saw improvements in graduation rates almost across the board,” State Superintendent Jillian Balow said in a press release. “Our accountability system shines a light on graduation rates and at-risk students and motivates schools to make sure no one is falling through the cracks. It’s good to see the hard work from students and schools paying off in this steady growth in our graduation rate.”