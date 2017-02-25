State faces challenges in retaining UW teaching grads

SHERIDAN — Megan Garnhart bleeds brown and gold.

When the Coffeen Elementary School teacher made her way from Meeker, Colorado, to the University of Wyoming to earn her degree in education, she instantly fell in love with all that Laramie had to offer — the culture, the town and the university.

After student teaching at Sagebrush Elementary School in 2013, she knew that she wanted to work in Sheridan.

“It wasn’t until I came to Sheridan that I planned on staying in Wyoming,” Garnhart said. “I was originally going to take a job where ever they offered me, and then I experienced what Sheridan was doing with education, I knew I wanted to be here.”

Garnhart is among the many UW graduates who teach in Wyoming. The University of Wyoming College of Education graduates fill approximately 45 percent of the teaching jobs in Wyoming.

But in an uncertain future, Wyoming’s ability to keep its graduates could be in jeopardy.

•••••

UW graduates anywhere between 220-250 new teachers annually. In a survey conducted by the Wyoming Department of Education in the spring of 2016, 31 of the 89 respondents taught in out-of-state schools— the majority of that out-of-state group went to schools in Colorado.

Sixty-five percent of the respondents said they currently teach in Wyoming, but Leslie Rush, UW professor in secondary education and the associate dean of undergraduate programs, said those numbers change with the state’s demand for teachers and economic climate.

Dean of the UW Department of Education Ray Reutzel wants to see the majority of the state’s teaching positions filled by his school’s graduates. He said retaining UW’s graduates is crucial to growing and diversifying the state’s economy.

UW students have had plenty of incentives to stay in state after graduation.

According to a report from the National Education Association, Wyoming has the highest average salary for classroom teachers of any other state in the Rocky Mountain Region during the 2015-16 school year.

Wyoming paid its teachers an average of $57,761 annually, while the rest of the region, which consists of Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah, averaged $49,078. Wyoming also has a higher average salary than its neighbors in Nebraska ($51,364) and South Dakota ($42,025).

Wyoming also boasts high-performing schools. In 2015, Wyoming fourth- and eighth-grade students scored higher than the national average in science, reading and math in the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Both of those factors played a crucial role in Garnhart’s decision to stay in Wyoming after graduation.

“The only other place I would have gone would have been closer to home in Colorado, and education in Colorado compared to Wyoming — it’s no competition,” Garnhart said. “Colorado is quite a bit behind us educationally, and the pay there is quite a bit lower.”

•••••

While high salaries keep many in Wyoming, money can’t buy everything.

Rush said that a student’s preference on where he or she goes after graduation heavily depends on the individual. Many students wish to be around family members after graduation, she said, and others seek out a specific environment where they are comfortable.

“The majority of our students are in-state, Wyoming high school graduates, but we do get many students from out of state,” Rush said. “Some out-of-state students come to the University of Wyoming, enjoy Wyoming in their undergrad, then go elsewhere because of family … it all just depends on the person.”

Retention of teachers continues to be a problem for many rural districts, and Reutzel said that the problem is what communities within the state have to offer.

Approximately 79 percent of the towns in Wyoming have fewer than 5,000 residents, according to the 2010 Census, and smaller towns can be less attractive to traditional young college graduates.

“If you are a traditional 23-year-old student and you end up in a place like Meeteetse, your social life is going to go down,” Reutzel said. “The problem with Wyoming is that we have so many of these small, isolated communities. Providing for some way for those teachers to get out of the isolation and get experiences with people in larger settings is problematic.”

The highest requested student teaching destinations for UW graduates include Laramie and Cheyenne.

“It’s tougher when they are single — we sometimes lose them to bigger towns,” said Pete Kilbride, Tongue River Middle School principal. “If they are married and they like it here, they will stay. But it is tough when you are more rural and both spouses don’t work locally.”

“Sometimes it just comes down to convenience for them,” he added.

Smaller schools previously offered teachers higher salaries and housing stipends to encourage teachers in their districts, according to Reutzel. However, many larger school districts have since matched, or even beat, salaries posted by other smaller districts.

“Unless we start to address these things, we aren’t going to be able to keep anyone here,” Reutzel said. “Wyoming has to grow, and I know a lot of people don’t want it to.”

•••••

Jessica Browning had her eyes set on teaching in Wyoming after graduation.

The Sheridan High School graduate earned her teaching degree from UW in the spring of 2016 and received notice that she would be student teaching in Sheridan. She had every intention of staying in her home state.

But when it came down to passing out resumes near the end of her last semester, she decided to head west to teach in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Browning’s move to the Gem State was influenced not by Wyoming’s policy on education but because of the state’s economic climate. Around the time Browning started submitting applications, several Gillette coal mines fell into financial hardships which ultimately led to wide-scale layoffs.

“That happening made me feel like Wyoming was on the up and it’s now on the decline,” Browning said. “I know when (the energy sector declines), the whole economy is going to be affected and teachers are going to be affected, too.”

Concerned with potential layoffs, Browning looked beyond Wyoming’s borders to find a job.

Browning’s story may be more frequent in the years to come. Since the state’s energy sector plummeted, the state’s education budget faces a major funding shortfall in the years to come. This has spent many legislators to consider dramatic cuts which could impact teachers.

At a January public forum in Cheyenne when legislators and education stakeholders discussed education budget bills, several warned legislators of the economic impacts that budget cuts and widespread layoffs could have on the state’s economy and the effectiveness of its education system.

“If we turn away teachers, and with a national shortage of teachers coming forth, we are never going to get them back,” Sweetwater County School District 1 trustee Carol Jelaco said at that public hearing. “We need to look at the consequences down the road and what will happen within our schools if we end up having to cut positions.”

On Friday, the Wyoming legislators came to a preliminary agreement to slash $25 million in school funding beginning in July of 2017 and an additional $20 million decrease beginning July 2018.

Would Browning return to Wyoming given the right circumstances? She said she would. Not only does teaching in Wyoming provide her an opportunity to return home, but she said Wyoming’s education system tops any other state.

“The people of Wyoming value education, and I think that is apparent with the money that goes toward it,” Browning said. “Teachers are going to take a cut, but Wyoming is boom and bust — the economy will come back sooner or later.”