Start off the new year with a Resolution Run


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District has organized a Resolution Run for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Registration for the 5k run will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the run will start at 9 a.m.

The fee to participate is $5 per person. 

Hot chocolate, coffee and a healthy snack will be available after the run. 

For more information, call 674-6421 or email seth.ulvestad@sheridanrecreation.com.

The run will begin and end at Thorne-Rider Park.

