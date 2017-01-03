WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Start off the new year with a Resolution Run
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District has organized a Resolution Run for Saturday at 9 a.m.
Registration for the 5k run will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the run will start at 9 a.m.
The fee to participate is $5 per person.
Hot chocolate, coffee and a healthy snack will be available after the run.
For more information, call 674-6421 or email seth.ulvestad@sheridanrecreation.com.
The run will begin and end at Thorne-Rider Park.
