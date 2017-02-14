WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Stars of Tomorrow winners move on to Division Show


Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press Tess Bateman sings “Almost There” during the dress rehearsal for Stars of Tomorrow Thursday at the WYO Theater. The Sheridan Kiwanis Club talent contest took place Friday at the WYO Theater.

SHERIDAN — Local youth competed in the annual Stars of Tomorrow competition at the WYO Theater on Friday.

First-, second- and third-place finishers in each division earned a trophy. Division IV winners were also awarded scholarships in the amount of $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place. In addition, the first- and second-place winners are eligible to compete in the Division Show in Loveland, Colorado, in April.

The following were winners in the Friday contest.

Division I

• First place — Meagan Romero

• Second place — Molly Sheely

Division II 

• First place — Lizzy DeTavernier

• Second place (tie) — Tess Bateman and Henry Craft

• Third place — Charlize Gonda

Division III 

• First place — Tate Batemen

• Second place — Taylor Bower

• Third place — Madisyn Danforth

Division IV 

• First place — Olivia Boley

• Second place — Taylor Greig

• Third place — Nora & Will Craft duo

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..