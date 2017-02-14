WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Stars of Tomorrow winners move on to Division Show
SHERIDAN — Local youth competed in the annual Stars of Tomorrow competition at the WYO Theater on Friday.
First-, second- and third-place finishers in each division earned a trophy. Division IV winners were also awarded scholarships in the amount of $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place. In addition, the first- and second-place winners are eligible to compete in the Division Show in Loveland, Colorado, in April.
The following were winners in the Friday contest.
Division I
• First place — Meagan Romero
• Second place — Molly Sheely
Division II
• First place — Lizzy DeTavernier
• Second place (tie) — Tess Bateman and Henry Craft
• Third place — Charlize Gonda
Division III
• First place — Tate Batemen
• Second place — Taylor Bower
• Third place — Madisyn Danforth
Division IV
• First place — Olivia Boley
• Second place — Taylor Greig
• Third place — Nora & Will Craft duo
Staff Reports
