Stars of Tomorrow winners move on to Division Show

SHERIDAN — Local youth competed in the annual Stars of Tomorrow competition at the WYO Theater on Friday.

First-, second- and third-place finishers in each division earned a trophy. Division IV winners were also awarded scholarships in the amount of $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place and $500 for third place. In addition, the first- and second-place winners are eligible to compete in the Division Show in Loveland, Colorado, in April.

The following were winners in the Friday contest.

Division I

• First place — Meagan Romero

• Second place — Molly Sheely

Division II

• First place — Lizzy DeTavernier

• Second place (tie) — Tess Bateman and Henry Craft

• Third place — Charlize Gonda

Division III

• First place — Tate Batemen

• Second place — Taylor Bower

• Third place — Madisyn Danforth

Division IV

• First place — Olivia Boley

• Second place — Taylor Greig

• Third place — Nora & Will Craft duo