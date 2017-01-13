WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Stars of Tomorrow auditions set for Jan. 17, 19


SHERIDAN — Auditions for the 2017 Stars of Tomorrow event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Sheridan will take place next week.

On Jan. 17, auditions for elementary students will take place. On Jan. 19, auditions for middle and high school students will take place. Both auditions will being at 7 p.m. at the WYO Theater.

The Stars of Tomorrow show is open to students in Sheridan County and is organized by grade divisions. The dress rehearsal for the event will take place Feb. 9 with the show set for Feb. 10.

Staff Reports

