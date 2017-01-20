‘Stand up for Medicare;’ retirement age concerns

Re: Trump nominees

Serious concerns have been raised over congressional attempts and proposals to “privatize” Medicare and turn it into a voucher system. The results of such actions are simply put: pay more, get less. For those of us who have paid into the Medicare system every day of our working lives, this proposal from congressional leaders, especially House leader Rep. Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, should scare the pants off those of us approaching retirement age.

Proposals such as raising the eligibility age to 67, providing government vouchers or tax deductions all fall short of providing the benefits currently existing for Medicare recipients, benefits we all expect to be there for us when we retire. Replacing the current plan with a voucher system would put retirees at the questionable mercy of private health insurers. This should be a wake-up call to everyone, progressive or conservative, Democrat or Republican, who has counted on Medicare being our mutually guaranteed health plan. If Congress has its way, your future with the health care industry is heading into a downward spiral with no end in sight.

Even scarier, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Office of Management and Budget director, Rep. Mick Mulvaney, has been an ardent supporter of budget proposals that would privatize Medicare and has made overhauling the program a key issue in his approach to governance. Mulvaney is on record as saying “We have to end Medicare as we know it”, and “Medicare as it exists today is finished” Mulvaney, as the OMB director, will have a huge influence over Medicare policies. Mulvaney, again, said “You have to raise the retirement age, lower a pay-out and change the reimbursement system” “You simply cannot leave it the way that it is”. Trump’s nominee for HHS Secretary, Rep. Tom Price, has said he intends to move forward with plans to overhaul Medicare. So much for campaign promises to not touch Medicare!

No one voted to dismantle Medicare. All Americans-regardless of age or political party-value and support Medicare and the guaranteed health benefits it provides Americans after a lifetime of work. So now, fellow citizens, Republican or Democrat, it’s up to you to stand up for Medicare, for better or worse, and frankly, that scares the hell out of me!

Fear not, be bold, do justice!

Carl R. Carmichael

Chair, Wyoming Association of Churches

Sheridan