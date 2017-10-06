Stakeholders review county’s hazard risks

SHERIDAN — Representatives of local emergency response teams attempted to determine the county’s risk for disasters as part of the ongoing five-year county hazard mitigation plan, which will be useful as those groups apply for funding from the Department of Homeland Security.

Entities within Sheridan County rely on funding from two particular grants from DHS — the State Homeland Security Grant Program and the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program.

The hazard mitigation plan is required to be eligible for those grants.

Sheridan County emergency management coordinator Bruce Edwards led representatives from local fire departments, law enforcement, school districts and outlying communities in a discussion to outline risk factors for the county. The entities sifted through categories including dam failure, drought, earthquakes, flooding, hail, hazardous materials and even terrorism to determine Sheridan County’s overall risk. Risks could be categorized under natural, man-made, biological or technological, with rankings of probability, magnitude and severity.

Winter storms, blizzards and wildland fires have the highest probability in the area. New advances in technology breaches and cyber attacks increased the role man-made hazards like technology and terrorism played in the conversation, especially within the county’s school systems.

“It impacts this community much greater than it impacts other communities,” SPD Chief Rich Adriaens said of man-made attacks.

Magnitude and severity, Sheriff Allen Thompson reminded, determines if the government still functions under the threat. If so, it falls below the catastrophic level, which is the most severe level.

“I don’t see that as catastrophic because we should still be able to take care of those situations,” Thompson said of incidents like shootings.

SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith suggested adding a final risk — power outages. The group first thought medical entities were the highest at-risk population, but further discussion identified assisted living facilities as a high need area during power outages. The new category for the mitigation plan will reflect power outages as caused by both natural and man-made incidents.

Final probabilities and magnitude and severity indexes will be finalized and sent to the state before the Local Emergency Planning Committee meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Sheridan County Courthouse second-floor board room.