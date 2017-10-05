St. Peter’s Episcopal Church conducts annual pet blessing

SHERIDAN — Pet owners brought their dogs, cats and even horses to be blessed Wednesday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Rev. John Inserra said the event was in honor of St. Francis Day, which is Oct. 4. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and ecology, said to have loved animals and all creations.

“As a way to honor him we bless animals and pets and honor their place in our lives,” Inserra said. With the exception of one year where the event was snowed out, Inserra has been blessing animals annually in Sheridan for six years and also blessed pets while serving as a priest in New Orleans before coming to Sheridan.

He invites others to join in the blessing and was blessing pets Wednesday with Reverend Dr. Sheila Naismith of First Congregational Church.

Inserra said it’s mostly Episcopalian and Catholic churches that hold pet blessings because of the day’s connection with St. Francis.

The blessing has brought out a variety of animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, Guinea pigs, turtles and ferrets. Wednesday’s blessing also included a Percheron horse. Inserra said it’s mostly four-legged animals that come out to be blessed, though he has yet to bless a lizard.

The day also coincides with World Animal Day, which, according to the Naturewatch Foundation, began March 24, 1925, in Berlin, Germany. It was moved to Oct. 4 for the first time in 1929 because of the day’s relation to St. Francis.

Inserra said the day allows pet owners to show how important pets are and how they’ve become part of the family.

“We love them, we care about them and we want to have them blessed for safety, protection and it’s nice to pray for them because they mean so much to us,” Inserra said. “Pets mean a lot to people, myself included, so I think this brings people out to do that, to show that.”