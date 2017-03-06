WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

St. John’s University men’s chorus to perform at Holy Name


SHERIDAN — The St. John’s University men’s chorus will perform at Holy Name Catholic Church on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.

The Holy Name School Children’s Choir will open the show, which will feature both secular and sacred music.

The concert is open to the public.

Holy Name Catholic Church is located at 260 E. Loucks St.

