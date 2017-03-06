WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
St. John’s University men’s chorus to perform at Holy Name
SHERIDAN — The St. John’s University men’s chorus will perform at Holy Name Catholic Church on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.
The Holy Name School Children’s Choir will open the show, which will feature both secular and sacred music.
The concert is open to the public.
Holy Name Catholic Church is located at 260 E. Loucks St.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- SC to host FFA students for Border Wars contest - March 6, 2017
- Hospital Auxiliary gives $35,000 to SMH women’s health unit - March 6, 2017
- Sonja Caywood to teach ‘Uncorked’ in new space - March 6, 2017