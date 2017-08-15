SST swimmers compete in Western Zone Championships

SHERIDAN — Seven members of the Sheridan Swim Team traveled to the Western Zone Championships in California earlier this month. The seven swimmers — Piper Carroll, Molly Green, Jadyn Mullikin, Oscar Patten, Pippin Robison, Zoe Robison and Teal Scheuber — competed against more than 1,200 participants representing 13 states.

The SST swimmers competed as part of the Wyoming Swimming All-Star Team, which was comprised of 50 swimmers from around the state.

Carroll, Green and Patten each qualified for the finals — top 40 or better — some in multiple events.

Carroll finished 23rd in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 28.07 seconds, while Green took home two top-40 finishes. She was 33rd in the 100-meter backstroke (1 minute, 8.16 seconds) and 27th in the 200-meter backstroke (2:25.89).

Patten, SST’s only male competitor at the meet, took 26th in the 1500-meter freestyle (17:13.48) and 28th in the 100-meter butterfly (1:00.12).

Carroll also took 40th in the 200-meter backstroke, and SST swimmers finished in the top 50 in five other events.

The Sheridan High School girls swimming and diving season kicks off Aug. 25 at the Laramie Relays. Patten and the SHS boys will compete during the winter season.