SRD taking signups for women’s, co-ed basketball


file photo | The Sheridan Press Nick Sweeny looks for an open teammate during the Sheridan Recreation District men’s basketball league championship last year at Sheridan Junior High School. The SRD is currently taking signups for co-ed and women’s basketball.

SHERIDAN — Local basketball players can currently sign up for two adult basketball leagues at the Sheridan Recreation District, including the newly created co-ed basketball league.

The co-ed league features games with six females and four males on the court at a time. The league is set up to include five to eight regular season games and playoffs. Referees will be used at every game, and winners receive T-shirts and plaques.

The SRD is also taking signups for the adult women’s league, which includes the same rules and regulations as the co-ed league but is open to females only.

All games will be played at Sheridan Junior High School.

Registrations are open for both leagues until Feb. 1. The cost is $220 per team, and teams can sign up at sheridanrecreation.com or at the SRD office in Thorne-Rider Park. There will also be a manager’s meeting for both leagues on Jan. 18 in the Sheridan Junior High School cafeteria.

For more information on either league, contact Colton Thompson at the Sheridan Recreation District at 674-6421.

