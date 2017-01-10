SRD taking signups for women’s, co-ed basketball

SHERIDAN — Local basketball players can currently sign up for two adult basketball leagues at the Sheridan Recreation District, including the newly created co-ed basketball league.

The co-ed league features games with six females and four males on the court at a time. The league is set up to include five to eight regular season games and playoffs. Referees will be used at every game, and winners receive T-shirts and plaques.

The SRD is also taking signups for the adult women’s league, which includes the same rules and regulations as the co-ed league but is open to females only.

All games will be played at Sheridan Junior High School.

Registrations are open for both leagues until Feb. 1. The cost is $220 per team, and teams can sign up at sheridanrecreation.com or at the SRD office in Thorne-Rider Park. There will also be a manager’s meeting for both leagues on Jan. 18 in the Sheridan Junior High School cafeteria.

For more information on either league, contact Colton Thompson at the Sheridan Recreation District at 674-6421.