SRD approves 2016-17 budget, sees slight drop

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District board of directors approved its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year Wednesday evening.

As was expected, the SRD budget saw a decrease from the previous year, although the drop wasn’t as low as the board had originally expected. The budget came out at $1,010,005, about $16,000 less than the 2016-17 budget. A year ago, the SRD’s budget decreased nearly $200,000.

“Overall, it’s a little better than the feeling a couple months ago,” board president Don Julian said during the budget hearing.

The district lost about $7,000 from the city, the biggest factor in its budget drop, but nothing else in the budget changed too drastically.

Of course, Kendrick Pool’s deficit came into question from some of the new board members, as the budget shows an approximate loss of $9,000. The SRD tends to recover those funds in other areas, specifically the Kendrick Park ice cream stand, which is estimated to bring in roughly $13,000 in profit.

The board also emphasized its need to keep the pool, mostly as a public service to the Sheridan Community. The districts summer swim programs bring in more than 400 attendees and teaches them what the board called a “valuable life skill.”

The SRD has also been working to increase sponsorships and community support for its programs, which has helped supplement its budget over the past couple of years.

The board also reelected Julian and vice president Casey Osborn to the same positions. Molly Steel was elected secretary.

Other board member items:

• Members of the SRD staff will attend the Wyoming Recreation and Parks Association state conference in October in Cody. Sheridan will host the state conference in 2018.

• Youth baseball and softball, along with adult softball, are wrapping up in the next week as the district shifts into fall sports mode. Thanks to a generous $5,000 donation from Scotty Scott, the SRD was able to purchase 100 new helmets for its Little Guy Football program. The district tries to update its helmets every three years to keep up with safety standards.

• The newly created Bighorn Pickleball Club pitched a partnership with the SRD to create a new set of outdoor courts in Sheridan. The group consists of approximately 100 players, and the need for outdoor courts is growing. The SRD recommended the club come up with the funds for the project. A set of four pickleball courts is estimated at an $80,000-$90,000 cost. The SRD board pitched ideas on potential locations for the courts, including Thorne-Rider Park and the parking lot at the Whitney Rink and M&Ms Center.

• The Doubleday Sports Complex is a bit behind schedule as its committee continues gathering funds for the project, but Julian emphasized the necessity to not cut corners. Interested parties in the project met with a group from a similar complex in Colorado earlier this week to gather more information and make adjustments to Doubleday, including rearranging some of the fields. Julian hopes the Doubleday website is up and running this week.