Spunky takes top prize in wiener dog races

SHERIDAN — A four-legged pooch named Spunky earned the title of the fastest wiener dog in town out of four categories and 30 contestants at the fifth annual wiener dog races.

Hosted by the Black Tooth Brewing Company and put on by Muddy Paw Prints Pet Supplies, the event was free and open to the public. Spunky earned herself a year’s supply of dog food for surpassing the crowds of competition.

Muddy Paw Prints Pet Supplies is located behind Starbucks, but will be moving to North Main Street in mid-August. The business started the races five years ago.

Competition age levels included Bratwursts (dogs 6 years and older), Oscar Meyers (1- through 5-year-olds), Little Franks (dogs younger than 1 year old) and the mixed bag of Heinz 57 dogs who did not qualify as wiener dogs, but stood under 14 inches tall and were ready to race.