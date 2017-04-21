Spring’s promise of tomorrow

Something about spring promises new beginnings, hope and excitement.

Maybe it’s the warm weather. Maybe it’s the way everything turns green and life seems to fill everything around us.

One of the best parts of this time of year is planning your garden. I like to sketch out my little pie-shaped plot that I have at the Sagebrush Community Garden. My husband and I have used the space near the school for several years now. We love it.

For $40 each summer, we get a little slice of heaven and we get to use the water supplied to the garden. Tools are available for us to take care of the land, and the camaraderie enjoyed by backs bent to weed is priceless.

Each spring I draw the shape of our plot on a piece of graph paper and start dreaming about the fresh foods I’ll plant there in the coming weeks.

I take stock of the canned goods I have in my pantry. We have a lot of carrots. We have even more salsa.

So what to plant?

A little bit of everything.

One of the best things about summer and fall are the fresh vegetables we grill. Squash and zucchini get tossed with peppers, onion and occasionally some pineapple for an easy, light summer meal. When my husband is home, we add some meat to the mix.

We try to use as much of our own produce as possible. But, we also regularly shop at the local farmers markets for goodies.

He’s a fan of tomatoes, but ours are never as bountiful as he would hope. We supplement our supply with those from the markets. We also look forward to the sweet corn, fresh-baked items and the whole lot.

Beyond the good eats, though, the promise of new growth does me good.

As you can imagine, I spend a lot of time behind a desk. Between work and school — I’m eagerly awaiting the end of June, which is also the end of school — I’m stuck at a computer often.

Planting, weeding and harvesting allow me to get my hands dirty. Summer mornings at the garden — before the heat starts to beat down on the green plants — fill my soul. The smell of the dewy morning grass, the prickle of the squash plant’s leaves on my arms as I weed around its base and the feel of dirt under my fingernails helps me get through each hour I’m behind a desk.

As Audrey Hepburn once said, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

As the valleys and hills surrounding Sheridan turn green, it’s hard not to believe in the promise of tomorrow.