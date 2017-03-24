Column: Spring has spring, along with new offerings in Sheridan

It feels like spring has sprung around these parts, and new businesses and attractions are popping up like wildflowers. New hotels, restaurants, tasting rooms, galleries, game rooms, art centers and outdoor events are giving locals and visitors alike plenty to look forward to for 2017.

The new Fairfield Inn & Suites is open for business, and guests will find all they need for a comfortable stay — smartly designed guest rooms and common areas, free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, a pool, fitness center and a complimentary hot breakfast to start the day.

The beautiful Weston Wineries Tasting Room had a low-key opening almost a year ago, so if you haven’t been downtown to sample their wines, now is the time. Weston is committed to cellaring and bottling fun and exciting wines, such as the 307 “Just LeDoux It” and the 307 Longmire Red Pony, showcasing Wyoming and its Western heritage. The tasting room is housed in a beautiful historic space, and features one of the most chill patios in town.

Sheridan’s newest addition to the culinary scene, Sapporo, is a Japanese steak house offering hibachi, sushi and a full bar. Enjoy fresh sushi and sashimi, noodle and tempura dishes or grab a seat at the grill table and take in a show.

East meets West fusion at Elephant King Noodles & Grill, located in the Trails End Motel. The new restaurant offers southeast Asian dishes as well as American surf-n-turf. The pho’ is a favorite, for sure.

Serving up frosty brews since 2013, Luminous has a beautiful new taproom just a few blocks from its former location. Kick back and enjoy a flagship Uphill Red Ale over a board game and live music or join in the festivities of Open Mic Night every Thursday.

The new SAGE Gallery in downtown Sheridan features local art from members of the Sheridan Artists’ Guild, Et at (SAGE) as well as rotating and permanent exhibitions and a variety of workshops and “Uncorked” classes.

The Whitney Center for the Arts is home to performances, art exhibitions and the performing and visual art departments of Sheridan College. The Edward A. Whitney Gallery focuses on fine contemporary art. In addition to displaying their work to the public, visiting artists work directly with Sheridan College art students. Visiting artists also provide lectures, receptions and workshops to the community. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Whitney Concert Hall hosts a variety of live performances of music, dance and theater, as well as a developing art film presentation program. The performance offerings represent a wide range of performers. Recent and upcoming presenters include the Colorado Symphony, The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Calmus Ensemble (Germany) and Ballet Jörgen (Toronto). The Concert Hall is home to Sheridan College’s Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Band, Wind Ensemble, Viol Consort, Choir and Symphony Orchestra. The WCA is also home to two professional ensembles-in-residence, Wyoming Baroque and the Whitney Center Jazz Orchestra.

Pedal your way through Sheridan County’s beautiful landscapes on the 98-mile or 40-mile bicycle course of the Dead Swede 100/40. Enjoy a mixture of gravel, single track and pavement as you ride through ranch country and the Bighorns. Both courses finish at Black Tooth Brewery for an awards ceremony, food, drinks and a street dance. Race day is June 3, 2017.

Test your wits and race the clock at Escapade, the live-action game that brings your team together to find clues, solve puzzles, investigate mysteries and escape before time runs out.

And you must have heard by now that we’ll have a new Irish pub in the Killey’s compound before long, and that Golden Rule Grocers is opening a new café on Main Street, in the former Twin M Designs location.

What I love most about what’s going on in Sheridan is how we’re diversifying our offerings — craft culture is booming, our creative economy is flourishing, and our outdoor attractions and western culture continue to attract visitors from every corner of the country.

