Sports awards tonight at WYO Theater

First things first……..

Congratulations to Tempe Murphy. She was named the Sheridan Woman of the Year at the fifth annual FAB (For. About. By) Women’s Conference Friday night at Sheridan College.

Likely there’s no bigger fan of Sheridan High School sports than Tempe. Upon announcement, she leapt from her seat and said loudly: “Go Broncs!”

Check out her eyeglasses the next time you see her: Sheridan blue with a gold Bronc on the earpiece.

••••••

Of sports and sports fans…….

Tonight’s the night. The Sheridan Press Sports Awards will be this evening at the WYO Theater. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the program an hour later. “Tailgate” food and refreshments will be available. The event is to celebrate Sheridan County high school athletes and coaches and those from Sheridan College. The Press’ sports editor, Mike Pruden, will emcee. Tickets are available at the WYO Theater box office.

••••••

From the Bragging-On-The-Staff, file…….

• Kristen Czaban, the Press’ managing editor, is featured in the current edition of Editor & Publisher magazine. The New York-based, nationally-circulated journal of the newspaper profession in the U.S. and Canada, annually features 25 people under the age of 35. The headline: “25 Under 35, the Next Generation is Ready to Take the Baton.” Ms. Czaban, a graduate from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, relocated to the Press and Sheridan in 2008. She was promoted to managing editor in 2012 and has led our news staff to state and national press association recognition. She’s also be a key figure in the development of our magazines and our digital media development.

• Our photojournalist, Justin Sheely, has won a first-place award for his portrait of SHS wrestler Hayden Hastings. He was the Press’ winter sports athlete of the year. The award is from the National Press Photographers Association. It’s Sheely’s second NPPA honor. His photo coverage of last September’s hostage/police showdown on Broadway also received a first-place recognition.

••••••

Business matters

• Atherton, California, is the richest town in the U.S. with an average household income of $444,374, according to Bloomberg News. It’s in Silicon Valley.

• Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, shares in the New York Times Co. have risen 42 percent, outperforming Goldman Sachs projections. The newspaper has added almost 300,000 subscriptions, according to The Economist.

• Forbes reports how the U.S. beer industry could lose $2 billion in annual retail sales if marijuana is legalized nationwide. Almost 30 percent of beer drinkers, said one research report, would switch to cannabis if legal in their state.

••••••

Quotable

“The man who says his wife can’t take a joke forgets that she took him.”

— Oscar Wilde, 1854-1900, Irish playwright and novelist.