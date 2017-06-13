Spirits of America to benefit Joey’s Foundation

SHERIDAN — Spirits of America, a tasting experience, will benefit Joey’s Foundation, which introduces children to fly fishing while fostering a lifelong passion and appreciation for the outdoors.

Spirits of America, set to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Spur Ranch, will feature spirits from distilleries located across the country.

Tickets are $60 in advance or $75 at the door and are available at Tom Balding Bits and Spurs, Star Liquor, T and C Liquors and Joey’s Foundation.

For more information, contact Sheila Blackburn at 763-0897.

The Spur Ranch is located at 86 Peno Road.