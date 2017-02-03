Special Olympics: Sheridan athletes travel to Jackson for state games

SHERIDAN — In a world where only first place constitutes winning and different can be misunderstood, Chloe Laumann has found her sense of belonging. And while Chloe may have trouble holding a pen and may not speak as quickly as other 15-year-old girls, she holds her own in a pair of snowshoes.

Chloe is one of more than 300 athletes from across the state who will participate in a winter games competition in Jackson next week. But the Special Olympics Wyoming State Games embodies a whole different attitude than the average sporting event.

“A lot of those kids, they don’t care if they win or lose,” said Chloe’s mother, Danielle Laumann, “to them it’s just being out there competing, just being able to have fun.”

Sheridan County has multiple teams participating in the State Games and Chloe is one of four athletes on the Sheridan Schools team. In Jackson, she’ll compete in three snowshoeing events: the 25-, 50- and 100-meter races.

“I like to compete with other kids just like me,” Chloe said about participating in the Special Olympics Wyoming games.

Diagnosed with a developmental delay when she was 2 years old, both Chloe’s fine and gross motor skills are effected, which makes both small and big muscle movements difficult.

“Things that we take for granted every day are a struggle for her,” Laumann said. “Such as brushing her teeth, getting dressed, tying shoes, using a pencil, using silverware and many other daily activities.”

Laumann said that Chloe’s disability also made it difficult to make and maintain friendships, but that’s changed while she’s participated with the Special Olympics. Now one of Chloe’s favorite parts of competing is reuniting with the friends she’s made and cheering them on at the games.

“Special Olympics has given her the opportunity to be able to be herself in an environment where her differences do not matter,” Laumann said. “In return she has become more confident and self-assured in her everyday life.”

While Chloe has only been snowshoeing for three years, she’s been competing with the Sheridan Schools team for about five. She competes in games year-round in various events such as running, track, bowling, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and basketball.

To prepare for the snowshoeing competition Chloe said she trains twice a week for about an hour and a half each day. And while Chloe said she has many medals in her various sports and enjoys winning, that’s not what it’s all about.

“Let me win, but if I cannot win let me be brave in my attempt,” Chloe said, which is the Special Olympics’ motto.

Sheridan Schools team coordinator Tanna Cotton said that Special Olympics gives special needs athletes a place for fair competition and is open for all skill levels.

“It gives them an equal competition base for their needs,” Cotton said. “It challenges them; it gives them self-accomplishment.”

Cotton, who does not have a special needs child, has been volunteering as the team coordinator for 17 years, and said that it’s bigger than just these state games. She said that among other programs, Special Olympics Wyoming has a unified team that includes athletes with and without disabilities. She said last year she worked with Sheridan schools to put together a unified basketball team, something she’s trying to do again this year.

“And it makes these special needs kids feel like they’re all the same,” Cotton said. “This brings them all together.”

The opportunities with Special Olympics don’t stop after high school. Cotton said that athletes can go on to adult competitions with chances to compete worldwide.

But at the state level, Chloe had one more competition this week before moving on to Jackson. On Friday, Chloe competed at Meadowlark Ski Lodge to determine what heat she’ll compete in during the State Games, where her mom and younger sister will cheer her on.

“It warms my heart to see her competing. It’s just a good feeling, it’s just a good experience,” Laumann said.

“She has found her sense of belonging,” Laumann later added. “As a parent of a child with special needs, Special Olympics has given us hope for her future and many endless possibilities. I couldn’t be more proud of her and the things she has accomplished.”