SPD, Walgreens prepare for national drug take-back day

SHERIDAN — In conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Sheridan Police Department will collect unused and expired prescription pills and patches at Walgreens from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Walgreens started hosting the event when it came to Sheridan around five or six years ago, Walgreens manager Jeff Bowie told The Sheridan Press.

“Mainly because it’s a very central location and very high traffic location,” Bowie said.

Although Walgreens salvages its old or unused prescription drugs through the company, Bowie said he sees the importance of making this event available to community members.

“It does do good for the community to get some of those things out of cabinets and out of people’s hands and disposed of the proper way,” Bowie said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s website says the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

SPD participates in the national take-back day each year and last year alone incinerated 510 pounds of prescription drugs.

“This year, we’re on track to eclipse that 500 pounds in the first six months,” SPD’s evidence technician Nate Dygon said. “It’s a really good program. We’re getting lots of drugs off the street, which is terrific.”

In addition to the scheduled national and community take-backs, SPD provides a disposal receptacle in the department’s building for those wishing to properly dispose of excess or expired prescription drugs.

“They’re no longer having to take the medication, so they bring it to us,” SPD Officer Jerome Smith said. “Some of the veterinarian clinics in the last two months have been dropping expired stuff off.”

Once the owner disposes of the prescription drugs, Dygon submits it into evidence and the drugs are incinerated in SPD’s own incinerator.

The department received the incinerator through funds from the state because of its continued participation in the take-back program.

“We will weigh it together and both of us will sign off on the weight of the drugs to be incinerated,” Dygon said. “Then it goes through the incinerator and they are responsible because they’re watching it. It gives them means to get rid of it.”

The incinerator itself heats up to 2,000 degrees and leaves only 2 percent ash behind from the initial contents.

“Guarantee, whatever goes in there is not going to be usable. Melts glass, plastic, aluminum,” Smith said.

Both the police department and Walgreens will accept unused or unwanted medications, and SPD plans to partner with senior living facilities and possibly veterinary clinics in town to help hold them accountable for excess or expired prescription drugs in their care.

“They’re more than welcome to drop anything off here and we can salvage out not just on the Drug Take Back Day,” Bowie said.

For the national event, the Drug Enforcement Administration gathers all collected drugs and completes destruction in Cheyenne at the region’s epicenter. Dygon emails them the weight and how many boxes are needed, then the DEA will send a truck to pick up the items.

The DEA will only accept patches and pills, not liquids, needles or drug items with sharp edges.