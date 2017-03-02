SPD seeks grant for body cameras

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department moved one step closer to adding body cameras to its list of equipment after submitting an application for the Department of Justice Body Worn Camera Grant on Feb. 16.

“The goal is to have one camera per officer that responds to calls,” Lt. Tom Ringley said.

Senate File 32 brought the use of peace officer recordings to light during this legislative session. It seeks to provide guidelines for law enforcement on how to release footage if it is requested by someone in the public.

While none of the law enforcement officers in Sheridan County currently have or use body cameras, the grant SPD applied for allows for the department to implement the tool.

The total cost of implementing the equipment is $72,486. The grant, if awarded, covers $36,217 and goes strictly toward equipment. SPD plans to ask the local government for the additional funds of $36,269 to complete funding for implementing the body cameras. SPD will not hire new positions to account for the new program, but will appoint a current officer to serve as the program manager and use part of the funds to supplement that person for the additional duties.

The Department of Information Technology specialist position will receive $15,930.99 of the government monies for implementation.

Storage remained part of the issue for SPD in the past, but the full program cost includes the cost of storage space for the additional content. SPD Chief Rich Adriaens said the department currently keeps footage from the patrol car dash cameras for two years, as persons wishing to sue the department for any reason must do so within a two-year time period. The length of holding footage will continue to be evaluated.

The department will hear back on whether or not it receives the grant around August or September.

Editor’s Note: In the print edition of this article, it stated the federal grant monies would be used strictly for personnel. Federal grant monies will be used strictly for equipment, with potential additional government funds going toward supplementing personnel. The web version has been corrected to reflect the correct information.