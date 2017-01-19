SPD promotes Gerleman from corporal to sergeant

SHERIDAN — Roger Miller conducted his first promotion for the Sheridan Police Department as mayor of Sheridan during a Jan. 18 early afternoon ceremony for Shuan Gerleman.

Gerleman moved from corporal to sergeant after seven years serving the city of Sheridan and looks forward to the opportunity of taking on more of a leadership position within SPD.

“This is more of a management (position), working with command staff, lieutenants, chief and stuff,” Gerleman told The Sheridan Press. “Meetings in the direction of how we want the department to go, just make sure it’s great.”

Chief of Police Rich Adriaens made a few comments before handing the duties off to Miller.

“I’ve always said the most important thing a leader does, especially police chief, is hire and promote,” Adriaens said. “There’s not a problem that can’t be solved through good leadership and good supervision and good people, and that’s what we really try to promote at the police department, and it’s working out very well.”

Adriaens and Gerleman hired on with SPD within months of one another, making their bond a bit tighter.

“Shuan and I are slightly kindred spirits,” Adriaens said. “We were both new and kind of struggling, and once in a while I’d go to him and say, ‘hey, I’m not catching onto this, are you having a problem with it too?’ and it was a good deal.”

Gerleman graduated high school in Gillette and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana before moving to Washington state to serve as a law enforcement park ranger near Tacoma and Seattle.

“Shuan’s the guy you go to and say I need something done, and you say it once and you tell him and walk away, and you know it got done,” Adriaens said. “If anything strange happened, he’s letting you know it happened.”

As a corporal, he served as a point person for the Broadway Street standoff in September 2016 and heads the deer management operations for the department. Now, he looks forward to maintaining the community-centered mindset the department holds.

“It’s kind of a new department; we have a lot of new officers. The direction we’re going now is a lot more community oriented, which it has been for the last four or five years so that’s nice to see,” Gerleman said.

The leadership opportunities that coincide with the promotion motivate him.

“(I’m most looking forward to) working more with leadership department,” Gerleman said. “We’ve got a great little city here, an awesome community. Just being more a part of that and taking more of a supervisor role.”

Protecting Sheridan remains his main priority.

“We’ve got a great organization now, going in a good direction,” Gerleman said. “We have an awesome community, and I love working for this town. That’s why I’m here.”