SPD officer to join preschool story time

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will offer activities and welcome guests for preschool story time held each Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Activities will include stories, songs and fun.

The following is the schedule for the summer program.

• July 12 — guest police officer Annalisa Jones with her police car

• July 19 — guests from the Army National Guard, bring something big

• July 26 — A guest cowboy or cowgirl with a horse and trailer

For additional information, contact the library at 674-8585.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.