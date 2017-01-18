SPD arrests male on homicide warrant on Omarr Ave.

SHERIDAN – At approximately 1010 hours on Jan. 18, 201, elements from the Sheridan Police Department, Unites States Marshals Service, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Jeremy Douglas Mcelvin, 27 years old, on a homicide warrant out of Pike County, Miss.

Mcelvin was arrested out of a residence on the 1500 block of Omarr Avenue.l Mcelvin followed all instructions from arresting officers and was arrested without incident. There was no threat to local residents.

Mcelvin’s listed place of residence is Summit, Miss.

The Pikes County, Miss. Sheriff’s Office notified the SPD that they had received an anonymous tip via their Crime Stoppers program that Mcelvin was in Sheridan.

Residents from adjacent buildings were provided the option to leave the area prior to the arrest.

Traffic was diverted around the intersection of 11th Street and Omarr Avenue for approximately 30 minutes prior to the arrest.

SPD appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all who were inconvenienced.

Here is the news story out of Mississippi.

For further inquiries, call SPD at 307-672-2413 and ask for the public information officer.