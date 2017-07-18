SPD: Agency cooperation led to more enforcement

SHERIDAN — The number of minors in possession of alcohol increased during rodeo weekend this year compared to last year, but Sheridan Police Department officials said their partnership with six additional agencies allowed them to catch more of the offenders.

“The more law enforcement presence in town led to more arrests,” Lt. Tom Ringley of SPD said.

SPD utilized 18 of its officers on both Friday and Saturday nights, as well as deputies from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan Fire-Rescue.

“Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office was fantastic,” Ringley said. “They provided officers for not only, we had two assigned Friday and Saturday night to the fairgrounds in partner with the Sheridan Police Department officers.”

Ringley said SPD also had deputies closer to town assisting with and enforcing traffic statutes. “Their cooperation was fantastic, as was the Wyoming Highway Patrol and troopers in town and close to town,” Ringley said. “They were all extremely helpful.”

Last year, crime counts included nine DUIs, eight public intoxication/drunk pedestrian arrests, six citations for urinating in public, four warrant arrests, three open container citations, three instances of interference with a peace officer and one citation for fake identification.

This year, the counts included:

• 15 DUIs

• 40 minors in possession

• 7 thefts/burglary/stolen vehicles

• 5 drug-related incidents

• 4 driving under suspensions

• 8 public intoxications

• 5 incidents of urinating in public

• 3 fights

• 1 open container violation

• 3 fake identification incidents

Ringley said SPD hopes to improve the event organizers’ method of identifying minors coming into the street dance for next year.

“This year it was a wristband with an X on each hand, but the Xs seemed to be fairly easy to wipe off,” he said. “The Xs were washing off people innocently dancing, either by washing their hands with sanitizer or sweating and brushing off someone else.”

Throughout the entirety of rodeo week, SPD responded to 312 calls overall. Ringley said officers were pleased with the interactions throughout the week.

“There was an overwhelming percentage of people at both the rodeo and the street dance that were there totally to enjoy themselves,” Ringley said. “We enjoyed our interaction with them and appreciated everybody’s cooperation and making arrangements to enjoy the weekend safely.”

The earlier end to this year’s street dance, per the new city liquor ordinance, proved effective in helping street dance attendees get home safely.

“As per the new liquor ordinance, the event ended at 4 o’clock on Sunday as opposed to either 5, 5:30 or 6 a.m.,” Ringley said. “There’s one to two hours of people not consuming alcohol, therefore people are probably in better shape to get home safely.”

Law enforcement set up its usual station in the center of the street dance each night, serving water to patrons and providing on-site medical help if needed. The station went through 55 gallons of water Friday and 95 gallons of water Saturday.

Final counts on free rides home had not been tallied, but Ringley said the vans remained busy throughout the night both Friday and Saturday.