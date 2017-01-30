WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Soup-er Bowl food drive to run through Friday


SHERIDAN — Sheridan AARP Chapter 676 and community partners recently announced the 2017 Soup-er Bowl food drive. This food drive aims to replenish local food banks after the holiday season.

Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted daily between Monday and Friday. Donors may “vote” for the team they think will win Super Bowl 51 in one of the donation boxes at one of the collection sites in Sheridan. Super Bowl 51 is scheduled for broadcast on Sunday.

Donation boxes will be at the following locations: 

• Sheridan YMCA at 417 N. Jefferson St.

• Heritage Towers Apartments, 428 N. Jefferson St.

• Sheridan Senior Center, 211 Smith St.

• Fort McKenzie High School, 1301 Avon St.

• Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, 171 N. Main St.

Community partners in the 2017 Soup-er Bowl Food Drive are Sheridan AARP Chapter 676, Sheridan County Retired Education Personnel, Sheridan YMCA, Heritage Towers, Sheridan Senior Center, Fort McKenzie High School and the Chamber of Commerce. This is the fourth Soup-er Bowl food drive in Sheridan.

