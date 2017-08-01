Sorenson family continues tradition of hard work

SHERIDAN — Four generations ago, the Sorenson family, along with two other families, started the Sheridan County 4-H Club. The families continue the traditions of hard work, responsibility and companionship throughout the year, but especially during the Sheridan County Fair.

“It’s like the payoff for everything you’ve worked for,” said Angie Sorenson, a third generation 4-H’er, the mother of four 4-H’ers and wife to Chris Sorenson.

The Sorensons put in the work, starting in April with the purchase of their pigs. The Sorenson children — 16-year-old Kylie, 14-year-old Thomas, 12-year-old Louisa and 9-year-old William — all have market swine projects as well as a multitude of others to keep their summers full of hard work and early mornings.

Louisa, going into her fourth year in 4-H, will show pigs, dogs, horses and compete in cake decorating, archery and woodworking.

William, in his second year as a 4-H’er, will show pigs. He also made a miniature barn to use as his woodworking project.

This year, Kylie raised a futurity heifer and two market swine for the Sheridan County Fair. In her past nine years as a 4-H’er, Kylie also baked award-winning angel food cake and worked with not-so-easy fondant for cake decorating. She continues in 4-H to save money for college, learn new things and meet new people.

“Just try it,” Kylie said of those thinking about joining 4-H. “You don’t have to show livestock. You can do cake decorating, photography, woodworking, horticulture, sewing. You can do anything, so just try it. And you can make money off of it, too.”

Working through his sixth year as a member of the Sheridan County 4-H Club, Thomas will show pigs, compete in photography and archery and he built an American flag for his woodworking project. He also participates in football and weightlifting, so balancing the two and getting into a rhythm proves hardest for him each spring and summer.

“The hardest part is getting in the routine of it at the beginning,” he said. “I have to get up and do chores because nobody else does it in the morning.”

Although he remains the most diligent in getting up well before his siblings, he appreciates the teamwork throughout the summer once everyone settles into a routine.

“It’s nice (doing it as a family) because you have partners to help you out,” Thomas said.

The Sorensons put their heart and soul into 4-H, making it a family affair throughout the year.

“We’re very family oriented anyways. It’s our daily everything. It’s just spending time together,” Angie Sorenson said. “A lot of people go on vacation and have the time, but this is what we do. Because even if it was a vacation, we wouldn’t choose to go without our kids. This is what our life is, is our kids and family.”

She said sometimes the children fight like any siblings do, but they have their routines and help each other out.

The family aspect of 4-H extends beyond the Sorenson farm, though.

“In 4-H, it’s not just friends, it becomes more family,” Angie Sorenson said. “They help out other younger children. All the kids are willing to step up and help each other.

“If it’s not our kids, it’s other kids, but there’s always somebody helping,” she added. “The competition is on in the show ring, but when they come out of the show ring, it’s like a big family. That’s what I love about it.”

Chris Sorenson agreed with his wife.

“You see kids over there helping their friends get their projects ready or taking care of their chores while they’re trying to get steers ready,” he said. “It’s fun to see your kids have that kind of responsibility.”

Responsibility and respect stand as key pillars of 4-H and key elements in the learning and growing of the Sorenson family.

“They learn respect for themselves and everybody else,” Angie Sorenson said. “The world revolves around kids in this world today and they’re not taught to think about others. As a teenager it’s easy to get wrapped into that, but when they do this they wind up thinking about others, helping others.”