Sonja Caywood to teach ‘Uncorked’ in new space

SHERIDAN — Sonja Caywood will teach the first class in the SAGE Community Arts new space on Thursday from 7-9 p.m.

For “Uncorked,” Caywood will guide attendees through painting their own 16-inch-by-20-inch masterpiece on canvas.

All supplies are included in the cost of the class, which is $35 per person. Attendees are welcome to bring their favorite beverage, as well.

Pre-register by calling 674-1970 or stop by Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.