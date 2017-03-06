WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Sonja Caywood to teach ‘Uncorked’ in new space
SHERIDAN — Sonja Caywood will teach the first class in the SAGE Community Arts new space on Thursday from 7-9 p.m.
For “Uncorked,” Caywood will guide attendees through painting their own 16-inch-by-20-inch masterpiece on canvas.
All supplies are included in the cost of the class, which is $35 per person. Attendees are welcome to bring their favorite beverage, as well.
Pre-register by calling 674-1970 or stop by Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.
