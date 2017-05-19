Softball deserves some love

It’s official. The best time of year is here. Thursday, the NCAA Division I post-season softball tournament kicked off.

First of all, yes, Minnesota should have been a higher seed in the post-season bracket. The Big 10 team should have had the opportunity to host a regional tournament. But, let’s move on.

As I sat down to watch the first round of games Thursday — and was quickly disappointed because I don’t get ESPN3 — I started flipping through photos from when I played softball. I played for Northwestern University from 2004-07. We went to the Women’s College World Series twice and we finished second in the nation one of those years.

I loved it.

During those years, I also coached. I worked as a camp counselor for an organization that used summer camps to teach young children how to play baseball, soccer and basketball. I got to spend my entire summer outside playing sports. If you look beyond the sometimes feisty and obnoxious little kids, you really couldn’t ask for a better job.

After a day at the camp, I’d head home or straight to practice for the girls I coached for a travel league softball team. They were young enough to love getting dirty and getting better, but old enough to know when to be serious and when to joke around.

For the time I coached that team, each year when the Women’s College World Series came around, I would host the team at my apartment. We’d eat pizza, share laughs, talk softball and watch a game or two.

Softball has gained popularity over the last decade or so. ESPN must agree, because it will broadcast the entire post-season tournament. It used to only show the championship games, if we were lucky.

Locally, the sport has gained some momentum, too. There is a travel team based in Buffalo and the Sheridan Recreation District has seen an increase in the number of girls signing up to play each summer.

That’s so exciting! Now is the time to get girls interested in the sport.

With fundraising for the Doubleday Sports Complex underway, having a true sports complex for baseball and softball leagues will give the girls who play, a home. They’ll have a place to host tournaments, practice and play. Of course, they’ll share those fields and the others around the city, with the other teams in the city.

If you’re interested — at all — I hope you’ll sign your daughter, niece, granddaughter or any girl you know for the local girls softball league. There are teams for girls in grades one through eight. The leagues start with T-ball and continue on to the Ponies. There’s also been talk of forming a travel team right here in Sheridan for girls who want to continue competing after eighth grade.

All of the games for the recreation district leagues will be played at the Sixth Street fields.

Softball continues to be a part of my life; we’ll kick off the adult co-ed league next week. I love the sport and I love the camaraderie that came with it.

If you get a chance, turn on ESPN this weekend and check out a couple of games. It’s well worth it.