Social media ups public engagement, education for agencies

SHERIDAN — When Ronda Holwell started a Facebook page in November 2015 for the northeast division of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, she hoped it would receive 1,000 likes by Christmas. She reached her goal in 24 hours.

The page now has more than 7,500 likes, proof that social media is a valuable medium for local government agencies to disseminate information to the public, in real time and in the manner many residents communicate.

“The sole purpose was to get timely information out that was extremely accurate,” said Holwell, the public involvement specialist for WYDOT District 4.

City of Sheridan Human Resources Director Heather Doke and Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Specialist Susie Douglas have also found social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to be a viable — if not almost necessary — means to increase public engagement and education.

“It’s the way things are going,” Doke said. “You’re either part of it or you’re completely left out. We decided we wanted to be part of it.”

City of Sheridan Public Works Director Nic Bateson started a Facebook page for the public works department six years ago. Three years ago, officials hired a local consultant to help manage the city’s social media presence and increase its reach. The city recently put out a request for proposals for social media services with hopes of increasing brand awareness and social media influence.

Whether outsourced or done in-house, the use of social media by local government agencies is a trend that has altered public outreach.

When it came to vehicle crashes and road conditions in snowstorms, Holwell discovered people were sometimes putting information on social media sites before she could put out a news release. Unfortunately, that information was not always accurate.

Holwell decided she couldn’t beat social media, so she joined it. Getting accurate information out quickly is often all that is needed to stop rumors, she said.

“People are not looking to spread rumors; they are looking for facts,” Holwell said.

Douglas found the same thing with incidents on the Bighorn National Forest. She started a Twitter account a year-and-a-half ago and added Facebook last fall when she realized people didn’t want to wade through a website to look for information on road closures or wildfires.

“When people see a smoke column on the mountain, they start to panic,” Douglas said. “…They want to know we know about it and are doing something. If we don’t tell them that, someone else may tell them something that may not be true.”

The “social” aspect of social media has led to more engagement with community members.

The city of Sheridan, Bighorn National Forest and WYDOT Northeast Wyoming all post event announcements, project updates, fun or educational tidbits and photos and videos showcasing their agency. These posts get liked, shared and commented on, enabling public interaction that did not occur before unless someone picked up the phone or came to the office, Doke said.

The city has eight Facebook pages for departments like recycling and construction, as well as a general government page that features meeting notices, job posts and more. Likes for each page range from nearly 1,000 to more than 4,000 for the police and fire department page.

Interaction on local government social media sites varies. Some posts elicit emoji reactions ranging from a thumbs up to an angry face; other posts have a thread of questions and answers.

Douglas is still amazed when she posts a photo and 30 seconds later people are liking and commenting on it.

“If the only way they get to see the Bighorn is on their screen, I’ll take that. I’d rather they see it in person, but this builds more awareness,” Douglas said.

Social media is a fast, convenient way to disperse information, but its convenience can also be tedious.

“If you start a successful social media page, you must be prepared to man it 24 hours a day,” Holwell said.

Doke said the city would need a full-time position to keep up with its social media presence, which is why leadership chose to outsource the work. Douglas and Holwell agreed it can be time-consuming. Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the county has not launched a social media presence mostly because of the time and financial commitment it would require.

Having a social media presence as a government agency also requires common sense and professionalism, Holwell said.

She has developed a training and a set of guidelines for WYDOT supervisors. Its concepts are simple but critical: remember you represent a professional agency; be careful with information you are making public; present only facts and never get into an argument; respond to questions and messages quickly; and keep information pertinent to the agency and its mission.