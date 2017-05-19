Snowy first day at state track

SHERIDAN — Only two races were completed on a snowy first day of state track in Casper Thursday. As field events and the 200-meter dash prelims were bumped to Friday, Sheridan High School, Big Horn High School and Tongue River High School runners competed in two distance events Thursday.

Big Horn’s Robert Watson led the way in the 3200-meter run, finishing third in the boys 2A race with a time of 11 minutes, 6.24 seconds.

Tongue River’s Jacob McIntyre finished seventh in the boys 2A race with a time of 11:36.56, while Sheridan’s Brian Gonda also finished seventh in the boys 4A race (10:02.83). Sheridan’s Laura Alicke was the lone girl scorer from the county, taking eighth in the 4A race with a time of 11:51.42.

Sheridan County teams had a better showing in the 4×800-meter relay, adding three silver medals to their collection.

Both the Sheridan girls and boys finished second in 4A, while the Big Horn girls took second in 2A. The Big Horn boys took eighth.

The Lady Broncs relay team of Alicke, Josie Fettig, Xiomara Robinson and Pippin Robison finished behind Jackson with a time of 9:53.51. The Sheridan boys’ time of 8:14.38 was less than two seconds behind winner Kelly Walsh and edged third-place Laramie by .55 seconds. The Broncs relay team was made up of Gonda, Jered McCafferty, Tymer Goss and Derek Vela.

The Big Horn girls team of Madison Blaney, Reata Cook, Jordan Frank and Jenny Trabert finished second with a time of 11:10.13, and the BH boys — Nathaniel Lydic, Kobie Cummins, Robert Watson and Billy Watson — finished eighth in 9:25.12.

The state track meet will continue Friday with the 800-meter run, 4×100-meter relay, sprint and hurdle preliminary races and a handful of field events. The final events will take place Saturday.