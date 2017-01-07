Snow removal produces extra income for Sheridan residents

SHERIDAN — The cold temperatures and intense snowfall of winter months slow down businesses that rely on nice weather, but certain residents take advantage of the downtime and use the flurries to rake in a few extra bucks.

North Country Construction owner Jacob Ricker has been in the snow removal business for two years and started for just that reason.

“When it’s snowing out you’re not usually framing a house or doing the foundation,” Ricker said, “so you take those days off and I just do snow removal.”

As the owner of his construction company, Ricker had a leg up on getting started in snow removal. He said he already had equipment to start the winter side-business. This saved Ricker a lot in startup costs, as new plows can cost into the thousands.

Though Ricker said he has a five-man crew for construction, usually only he takes on the snow. The only exception is if there’s an overwhelming number of calls, which he said is never a problem because he has enough equipment and manpower. This crew, he said, is run by a foreman while he’s making snow calls.

City Operations Superintendent Mathers Heuck said contractors don’t need a permit to plow on the streets, and the rules really dictate where they can and can’t dump the snow. He said contractors aren’t allowed to use city snow dump areas at all.

He said though there have been times in the past when contractors have dumped snow into the road after the city has collected it, overall they’ve done a good job abiding by the rules and there hasn’t been a problem.

“It makes it really hard for parking and plows if you push too much into the street,” Heuck said. “It’s really best if you put the snow in your lawn to help with parking and traffic — and just more water for your grass in the spring.”

This year has played out well so far for Ricker’s winter business. He said in one month this season he’s done more plowing than in a few months combined last year. Ricker didn’t want to say how much he makes through the business, but said it was a “reasonable amount” of extra income. Though he’s staying busy with calls, he said competition is fierce in such a small town.

“There’s a lot of big companies in this town,” Ricker said. He added, “It’s hard to get any customers when they already have their preferred plower.”

Ricker said that what brings customers to him is his low rates, which he claims are the lowest in the area.

“If I can talk to a customer,” Ricker said, “I usually can win them over by my rates.”