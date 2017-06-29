SMH receives ANCC accreditation for nurse residency program

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for its nurse residency program.

SMH Chief Nursing Officer Charlotte Mather announced the news during a hospital board meeting Wednesday. Mather said it will be the first nurse residency program that meets the standards of the ANCC in a rural area.

The board also received a presentation on the Hospital Survey on Patient Safety Culture, which put the hospital in the 90th percentile compared to the hospitals nationwide that completed the survey.

Additionally, the county is the second cheapest county in terms of cost of Medicaid per beneficiary. With 6,000 beneficiaries, the county spends $5,800 per person when the state average is $7,400 per person and the national average is $9,200 per person. The board also approved the fiscal year 2018 capital budget of $2,397,000.