SMH offers tips to avoid slips, falls this winter

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has offered advice on how to avoid slips and falls this winter.

According to Kelly Lieb, physician assistant and Sheridan Memorial Hospital Urgent Care manger, said SMH has seen significant increases in visits due to falls caused by the extremely icy conditions.

“We have had a significant amount of snow this winter and with the warmer temperatures we have had, there has been quite a bit of melting and refreezing, which makes the conditions very treacherous,” Lieb said. “We want to help our community to stay safe and healthy, which is why we have put together this list of safety tips.”

SMH staff members urge everyone to consider the following tips before going outside:

• Consider the ground conditions carefully before stepping out.

• Walk slowly and deliberately, taking small steps.

• Always use cleared paths and sidewalks when possible, even if it is a longer route.

• Choose appropriate footwear such as boots or shoes with flat, rubber soles. Clamp-on traction devices such as Yaktrax are helpful in providing traction as well.

• Use handrails when available.

• Avoid carrying items; keep hands empty so arms are free to move for stabilization.

• Use caution when exiting your vehicle. If possible, swing your legs around and place both feet on the ground before you stand and steady yourself on the door frame until you have gained your balance.

• Get an earlier start to your destination as it takes extra time navigating winter walkways safely.

• Be sure to use floor mats when entering a building or your home to remove moisture from the soles of your shoes — this will protect you as well as others.

• Always be aware of possible black ice in areas that may not get much sunlight.

• If you don’t have to go out, stay in until conditions are safer.